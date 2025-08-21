Paycom presented robust Q2 25 numbers, underscoring its operational excellence and sustained growth momentum, driven by robust recurring revenue streams and successful client acquisition initiatives. In addition, the company launched IWant, its most impactful product since its inception.

Paycom Software, Inc. is a US-based provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software, specializing in automating payroll and HR processes for businesses across numerous industries, serving around 37,500 clients. Founded in 1998, in Oklahoma City, Paycom is dubbed an industry pioneer through its development of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payroll solutions that streamline the complete employment lifecycle, from talent acquisition and onboarding to labor management, payroll, and compliance tools.

The company operates in North America through a single operating segment and generates revenues by providing cloud-based HCM solutions delivered as SaaS.

Upswing in Q2 25 revenue

Paycom released its Q2 25 results on August 6, 2025, posting robust figures, with revenue up by 10.5% y/y, reaching $484m, driven 12.2% y/y increase in recurring revenues, constituting 94.1% of revenues. Over Q2 25, the sales team delivered robust performance through new logo additions and significant expansion of client base. EBITDA rose by 17.6% y/y to $154m, with margins expanding by 202bp to 31.9%. Net profit increased by 31.7% y/y to $89.5m.

The company distributed $21.8m in cash dividends and executed share repurchases of 127,717 common stocks for $32.6m. In addition, on August 4, 2025, the company announced the payment of cash dividends of $0.4 per share of common stock to be paid by September 8, 2025. Following the earnings release, financial institutions, including Barclays, Citigroup, and JPMorgan, raised their target prices for the stock to $250, $244, and $235 (from $240, $237, and $215 respectively).

Paycom launches IWant

Paycom Software introduced IWant, a command-driven AI engine integrated into its HCM platform, on July 30, 2025, marking the company’s most impactful product release since its inception. IWant empowers users to retrieve HR data instantly using straightforward text or voice prompts, leveraging Paycom’s unified single-database architecture to guarantee both accuracy and consistency. The tool serves employees, managers, HR professionals, and executives alike; features like “Executive Mode” deliver streamlined, chat-like access to workforce insights for leadership teams. Notably, IWant was honored as the 2025 Top HR Product of the Year.

The launch of IWant strengthens Paycom’s standing within the HCM market by lowering user friction, boosting productivity, and offering scalable, differentiated AI capabilities. By removing obstacles to system learning and reducing dependence on support, the product accelerates user adoption and retention while extending Paycom’s value proposition across all levels of the organization. This innovation is also poised to enhance client engagement, drive greater wallet share, and support sustained revenue growth.

Solid upward financial trend

Paycom reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting revenue CAGR of 21.3%, reaching $1.9bn, driven by the addition of new clients, increased revenue from sales of additional applications and services to existing clients, and the greater usage of existing products and services, all of which reflect effective marketing- and sales-led strategies. The realization of pricing strategies such as price increases or more sophisticated pricing structures, also contributed positively to overall revenue by enhancing pricing power and maximizing returns per client.

EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 26.8% to $580m, with margins expanding by 385bp to 30.8%. Net income increased at 36.8% CAGR, with margins expanding by 809bp to 26.7%, reaching $502m. A steady growth in net income led to an increase in FCF, from $211m in FY 21 to $403m in FY 24, boosted by robust increase in cash and cash equivalent, rising from $278m to $402m and solid cash inflows from operations. Consequently, Paycom’s gearing improved from 6.7x to 5.3x.

In comparison, Paylocity Holding Corporation, a local peer, reported revenue CAGR of 23.2%, reaching $1.6bn over FY 22-25. EBITDA surged at a CAGR of 46.5% to $345m, with margins witnessing an expansion from 12.9% to 21.6%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 35.7% to $227m.

Paycom’s market edge

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 43.1%. In comparison, Paylocity’s stock delivered lower returns of 19.3% over the same period.

Paycom is currently trading at a P/E of 30.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $7.4, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 40.8x and Paylocity’s valuation of 37.9x. In addition, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $878.3m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 20.3x and that of Paylocity (15.1x).

Paycom is monitored by 19 analysts, with only three having ‘Buy’ ratings, with the other 16 having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $248.7, implying a 9.1% upside potential from the current price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 9.3%, reaching $2.5bn and EBITDA CAGR of 11.5% over FY 24-27, reaching $1.1bn with a margin of 43.8%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 1.6%, reaching $526.6m, with EPS expected to increase to $9.5 from $8.9. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 10.5% and a net profit CAGR of 18.8% for Paylocity over FY 25-28.

Overall, Paycom has demonstrated a consistent record of operational excellence, delivering robust revenue and recurring earnings growth, fueled by effective client acquisition, better product innovation, and a disciplined margin expansion. The recent launch of the command-driven AI platform, IWant, further elevates Paycom’s competitive positioning by enhancing user adoption and reducing friction, which is expected to support the company’s continued expansion in the HCM market.

However, Paycom faces material risks from intensifying competition and rapid innovation cycles within the AI-powered HCM sector. In addition, the company is exposed to macroeconomic fluctuations that could impact corporate IT spending and employment levels.