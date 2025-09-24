PayPal announces a $100m commitment to support innovation and economic inclusion in the Middle East and Africa. The investment will combine minority equity stakes, acquisitions, funding through PayPal Ventures, and technology deployments.



Alex Chriss, Managing Director, emphasizes that this initiative aims to help entrepreneurs expand beyond borders and seize new growth opportunities in the digital economy.



The decision comes after the opening in April of the first regional hub in Dubai, designed to facilitate access to international markets and enhance payment security.



The commitment complements existing investments in local startups such as Tabby, Paymob, and Stitch. Otto Williams, regional manager, says the goal is to expand PayPal's footprint and further connect local businesses to the global marketplace.