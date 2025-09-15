PayPal has announced the launch of its "PayPal links" service, which allows users to send or receive money via a personalized, single-use link that can be shared in any type of conversation (SMS, email, messaging). The service is available in the United States and will be rolled out in the UK, Italy, and other countries by the end of September.



The new solution aims to simplify payments between individuals, stimulate new customer acquisition, and strengthen the PayPal ecosystem. The upcoming integration of crypto-assets—Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoin PYUSD—into the app's P2P flow will allow funds to be sent to PayPal, Venmo, and many compatible digital wallets.



Transfers between friends and family via PayPal and Venmo remain exempt from the US 1099-K tax reporting requirement. Diego Scotti, President of the Consumer Group, says: "Now, money follows your conversations, making payments as easy as sending a message."



P2P is a growth driver for PayPal, with total payment volume up 10% in Q2 and Venmo's best growth in three years. The initiative is part of the ongoing "PayPal World" effort to interconnect the world's major payment systems.



















