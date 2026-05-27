PDD, the parent company of Pinduoduo and the international platform Temu, is facing intense competition from Alibaba, JD.com and Douyin, all of which are locked in a promotional war within the discount segment. The group is also investing heavily in its logistics network and the development of new business lines. In March, it announced a 100bn yuan investment program over three years to develop Xinpinmu, a new proprietary brand combining Pinduoduo's logistics capabilities with Temu's international expansion.

These expenditures weighed on results for the quarter ended March. Net income attributable to shareholders fell 15% to 12.5bn yuan, while revenue reached 106.23bn yuan, falling short of analysts' estimates. However, Temu still benefits from strong international growth driven by its low-price product model. Yet this model is now facing increasing regulatory tightening, particularly in the US and Europe, where customs duty exemptions on small parcels are being progressively phased out.