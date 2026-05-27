Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit and revenue that missed market expectations, amid persistent weakness in demand in China. The group's shares tumbled nearly 11% in intraday trading. Chinese retailers continue to suffer from the fallout of the real estate crisis, employment concerns and slowing household income growth, all of which are weighing heavily on consumption.

PDD, the parent company of Pinduoduo and the international platform Temu, is facing intense competition from Alibaba, JD.com and Douyin, all of which are locked in a promotional war within the discount segment. The group is also investing heavily in its logistics network and the development of new business lines. In March, it announced a 100bn yuan investment program over three years to develop Xinpinmu, a new proprietary brand combining Pinduoduo's logistics capabilities with Temu's international expansion.



These expenditures weighed on results for the quarter ended March. Net income attributable to shareholders fell 15% to 12.5bn yuan, while revenue reached 106.23bn yuan, falling short of analysts' estimates. However, Temu still benefits from strong international growth driven by its low-price product model. Yet this model is now facing increasing regulatory tightening, particularly in the US and Europe, where customs duty exemptions on small parcels are being progressively phased out.