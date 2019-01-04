Log in
pdvWireless, Inc. : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference

01/04/2019 | 02:28pm EST

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pdvWireless, Inc. announced today that Rob Schwartz, President and COO of pdvWireless, is scheduled to speak at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 3:30 PM Pacific Time.  The conference is being held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV.

logo (PRNewsfoto/pdvWireless, Inc.)

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference presentation which will be available on the company's Investor Relations website.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About pdvWireless, Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Leveraging our spectrum, we strive to enable secure and private broadband networks to address the growing and unmet needs of critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and creative spectrum initiatives. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director of Corporate Communications
pdvWireless, Inc.
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@pdvwireless.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdvwireless-inc-to-present-at-the-citi-2019-global-tmt-west-conference-300773089.html

SOURCE pdvWireless, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
