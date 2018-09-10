pdvWireless Taps Utility Industry Veteran Mike Brozek as Senior Vice President of Technology

WOODLAND PARK, NJ - September 10, 2018 -pdvWireless, Inc. (PDV) has hired Mike Brozek as Senior Vice President of Technology and Engineering. A utility industry veteran, Brozek will help lead PDV to develop technology to enhance its success in enabling private broadband networks for use by critical infrastructure and private enterprise entities.

Brozek has extensive experience working with electric and gas utilities and monitored security services. Before joining PDV, he was Senior Director of IT Infrastructure and Telecom for 16 years at Westar Energy, an electric utility serving nearly 700,000 residents in Kansas. While at Westar, Brozek implemented high-speed carrier grade virtual networks that enabled their smart grid deployment and established opportunities in technology development areas such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

'As PDV continues to focus on enabling private and secure broadband networks for utilities, Mike's valuable experience will help us develop the solutions to meet the unique needs of private communications in support of a safe and reliable smart grid,' said Rob Schwartz, President and COO of pdvWireless. 'Bringing Mike onboard is an important example of the commitment we have to offering utility-grade solutions, dedicated for our nation's mission-critical networks.'

Brozek also has 30 years' worth of experience leveraging technology to support strategic business objectives. Prior to Brozek's time at Westar Energy, he was Senior Director of IT Infrastructure for Protection One, a business and home security provider with over two million customers in the U.S. and Canada. Brozek earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Wichita State University.

About pdvWireless, Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Leveraging our spectrum, we strive to enable secure and private broadband networks to address the growing and unmet needs of critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and creative spectrum initiatives. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

