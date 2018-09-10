Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

pdvWireless : Taps Utility Industry Veteran Mike Brozek as Senior Vice President of Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

pdvWireless Taps Utility Industry Veteran Mike Brozek as Senior Vice President of Technology

WOODLAND PARK, NJ - September 10, 2018 -pdvWireless, Inc. (PDV) has hired Mike Brozek as Senior Vice President of Technology and Engineering. A utility industry veteran, Brozek will help lead PDV to develop technology to enhance its success in enabling private broadband networks for use by critical infrastructure and private enterprise entities.

Brozek has extensive experience working with electric and gas utilities and monitored security services. Before joining PDV, he was Senior Director of IT Infrastructure and Telecom for 16 years at Westar Energy, an electric utility serving nearly 700,000 residents in Kansas. While at Westar, Brozek implemented high-speed carrier grade virtual networks that enabled their smart grid deployment and established opportunities in technology development areas such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

'As PDV continues to focus on enabling private and secure broadband networks for utilities, Mike's valuable experience will help us develop the solutions to meet the unique needs of private communications in support of a safe and reliable smart grid,' said Rob Schwartz, President and COO of pdvWireless. 'Bringing Mike onboard is an important example of the commitment we have to offering utility-grade solutions, dedicated for our nation's mission-critical networks.'

Brozek also has 30 years' worth of experience leveraging technology to support strategic business objectives. Prior to Brozek's time at Westar Energy, he was Senior Director of IT Infrastructure for Protection One, a business and home security provider with over two million customers in the U.S. and Canada. Brozek earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Wichita State University.

About pdvWireless, Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Leveraging our spectrum, we strive to enable secure and private broadband networks to address the growing and unmet needs of critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and creative spectrum initiatives. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director of Corporate Communications
pdvWireless, Inc.
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@pdvwireless.com

Phil Sgro
Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications
202-585-0210
trimo@rhstrategic.com

Disclaimer

pdvWireless Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 19:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33pCONSUMER WATCHDOG : Thanks Jerry Brown For Signature On SB 100 But Says It Will Not Help Kids Living In Shadows Of Oil Wells Today And That Brown Must Act To End Drilling
PR
09:33pNEVRO CORP : Pawar Law Group Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nervo Corp. - NVRO
AC
09:32p2018-09-10 : 43-101 Resources Calculation of the Sleeping Giant mine
PU
09:32pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Students become the masters at BBVA Compass Ninja Hackathon (or at least try)
PU
09:32pNATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ
AC
09:32pFANHUA INC (ADR) : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fanhua Inc. - FANH
AC
09:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Proposed Settlement in the Walter Investment Management Corp. Securities Litigation
PR
09:31pRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Secures Clinical and Commercial Supply of Dronabinol for Obstructive Sleep Apnea with the Signing of a Development and Supply Agreement with Noramco, Inc.
GL
09:31pALTICE USA : Unveils Most Advanced Residential Fiber-to-the-Home Service in the Nation with Altice Gigabit Fiber Broadband Service with Symmetrical Speeds and Smart WiFi
BU
09:31pLANNETT COMPANY, INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. - LCI
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
3WINDELN DE SE : WINDELN.DE SE: windeln.de SE and COO Jürgen Vedie mutually agreed to terminate service contrac..
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
5UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.