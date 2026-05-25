Peace hopes set to lift Paris at the open

While trading volumes may remain thin this Whit Monday, CAC 40 futures, up 66 points near 8,160, suggest a positive start for the Paris Bourse amid growing optimism regarding a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/25/2026 at 02:32 am EDT - Modified on 05/25/2026 at 02:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Oil prices are easing at the start of the week, with WTI trading around USD 91.1 and Brent near USD 98, reflecting hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Middle Eastern conflict.



Comments made late last week by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised expectations for the imminent conclusion of an agreement between the United States and Iran, which would allow for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



While Donald Trump emphasized that both parties would take the necessary time to finalize a sound compromise, Marco Rubio indicated that a concrete proposal is on the table to negotiate on the nuclear issue, the primary stumbling block.



Nevertheless, the session could prove quiet in terms of volume on this Whit Monday, as markets in New York and London remain closed for Memorial Day and the Spring Bank Holiday, respectively.



Heavy data calendar starting Thursday



No major macroeconomic data is scheduled for release in France this Monday, but the coming days will see the publication of household confidence and spending figures, inflation data, and a revised estimate of Q1 GDP.



More broadly in Europe, market participants will monitor economic sentiment indices for the eurozone in the second half of the week, alongside the latest inflation and unemployment figures from Germany.



In the United States, attention will turn on Thursday to a new estimate of Q1 growth, as well as personal income and spending data, accompanied by the PCE price index, a metric traditionally closely watched by the Fed.



The week will also feature quarterly earnings reports across the Atlantic from groups such as CRM software provider Salesforce, hardware manufacturer Dell, and warehouse club chain Costco.



Healthcare corporate news in Paris...



In Paris corporate news, Abivax reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of EUR 491.6 million as of March 31, 2026, providing financial visibility through the fourth quarter of 2027.



Nanobiotix announced that the underwriters of its global offering have fully exercised their option to purchase 33,805 additional new ordinary shares in the form of ADSs, bringing the total gross proceeds of the offering to USD 100 million.



Following its Annual General Meeting on May 22, Guerbet announced the appointment of Antoine Fady as an independent director and Chairman of the Board, a move that concludes his tenure as a board observer (censeur) held since March 11.