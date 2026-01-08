After a roaring start to the year, it seems something has shifted. A sense of unease has crept in as Washington's intentions - towards friends, rivals and neighbors - grow louder and harder to ignore. America's new interventionism is forcing markets to reprice risk.

The removal of Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro, by U.S. forces was initially absorbed with remarkable calm. But this episode proved harder to file away. Venezuela is closely tied to China and Russia, and both capitals have condemned the move. Investors are now asking whether this is an isolated display of force or the opening chapter of a broader doctrine.

The question matters because precedents travel. If Washington believes it has the right to eliminate problems in its own backyard, others like China may draw lessons about theirs. Taiwan, inevitably, looms large. So do ongoing tensions over tariffs and the war in Ukraine. Markets dislike uncertainty; they dislike copycat behavior even more.

Unsurprisingly, defence firms are enjoying the moment. In Europe, military stocks continue to climb, and a newly launched ETF tracking the sector has already gained nearly 14% this year. In America, the catalyst was President Donald Trump's declaration that the 2027 defence budget should reach $1.5 trillion: around 50% more than the $901bn approved for 2026. Shares in RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and smaller players such as Kratos Defense jumped sharply.

Yet even here, the cheer comes with a catch. Mr Trump paired his largesse with a warning: defence contractors that fail to speed up production could be barred from paying dividends or buying back shares. Investors looked past the threat for now, but the message was clear. This White House wants output, not financial engineering.

Beyond defence, markets are wrestling with more familiar concerns. Economic data are thin after the longest government shutdown in American history, but what has emerged is not reassuring. Job openings have fallen to a 14-month low, hiring remains sluggish and weekly jobless claims are under scrutiny. Friday's nonfarm payrolls report will be among the first solid readings in weeks, followed by December inflation data next Tuesday. Until then, conviction is in short supply.

This has nudged bond yields slightly lower, without shifting expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts at its January and March meetings. Equities have responded with restraint. In premarket trading, the Dow Jones had slipped 0.35%, the S&P 500 edged down 0.06%, while the Nasdaq 100 was broadly flat.

In other news, Alphabet has overtaken Apple to become America's second-largest company by market capitalisation, a milestone reflecting continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

Across Asia-Pacific, caution is more visible. Japan and Hong Kong were down more than 1%, with India and Taiwan also in the red. Europe is also in the red.

Perhaps the clearest sign of the times comes not from trading floors but from betting markets. On Polymarket, wagers now abound on scenarios once dismissed as far-fetched: U.S. strikes on Colombia, Nigeria or Mexico, the purchase of Greenland, Chinese action against Taiwan, Israeli attacks on Iran. Most carry low odds. So did regime change in Venezuela, until it didn't.

The lesson is not that these outcomes are likely, but that the range of possibilities has widened. Investors are adjusting accordingly. As Lenin once observed, there are weeks when decades happen. Markets are starting to suspect that we may be living through a few of those weeks.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: inflation figures will be released in France; in the United States, retail sales and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index are expected. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,650

: 98,650 Gold : $4,430

: $4,430 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $60.37 ( WTI ) $56.38

: $60.37 ( ) $56.38 United States 10 years : 4.14%

: 4.14% BITCOIN: $89,730

