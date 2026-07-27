Peacock will be included in YouTube Premium in the United States starting in 2027
NBCUniversal and YouTube have struck a major partnership that will integrate the Peacock streaming service into YouTube Premium in the United States, while renewing their distribution deal for YouTube TV.
NBCUniversal and YouTube have signed an agreement allowing U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers to access Peacock beginning in early 2027. This is the biggest wholesale distribution deal ever signed by NBCUniversal's streaming platform. Subscribers will be able to watch original shows such as 'Love Island U.S.A.' as well as live sports events, including NFL and NBA games.
The partnership underscores YouTube's growing clout in entertainment. With more than 125 million subscribers worldwide, YouTube Premium has a user base far larger than Peacock's 48 million U.S. subscribers, as Peacock still tries to close the gap with Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. Media groups are increasingly betting on bundled offerings to support the growth of their services and share the costs of acquiring new subscribers.
The deal also provides for a multi-year renewal of the contract allowing YouTube TV to carry NBC channels, though its exact length was not disclosed. According to a source close to the matter, negotiations began nine months ago at a meeting between Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman, and Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief executive. Now the top platform watched on television sets, according to Nielsen, YouTube is reinforcing its status as an essential streaming player against traditional television and on-demand video services.
Alphabet Inc. is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activities:
- operation of a web-based search engine (Google). Additionally, the group runs a video hosting and broadcasting site (YouTube) as well as a free on-line messaging service (Gmail);
- development and production of home automation solutions (Nest Labs): Wi-Fi networks synchronized with the control programs for thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems;
- research and development into biotechnology (Calico): dedicated to treating aging and degenerative diseases;
- research into artificial intelligence (Google X);
- investment services: management of an investment fund devoted to young businesses that operate in the new technology sector (Google Ventures) and an investment fund intended for already developed companies (Google Capital);
- operation of a fiber optic internet access network infrastructure (Google Fiber).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47.6%), Americas (6%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (29.6%) and Asia-Pacific (16.8%).
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