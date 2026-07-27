NBCUniversal and YouTube have struck a major partnership that will fold the Peacock streaming service into YouTube Premium in the United States, while renewing their distribution agreement for YouTube TV.

NBCUniversal and YouTube have signed a deal that will allow US YouTube Premium subscribers to access Peacock beginning in early 2027. It is the largest wholesale distribution agreement ever reached by NBCUniversal's streaming platform. Subscribers will be able to watch original programming such as "Love Island U.S.A." as well as live sports, including NFL and NBA games.



The partnership highlights YouTube's growing clout in entertainment. With more than 125 million subscribers worldwide, YouTube Premium has a user base far larger than Peacock's 48 million US subscribers, as Peacock continues to try to close the gap with Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. Media groups are increasingly leaning on bundles to support service growth and share the cost of acquiring new subscribers.



The deal also includes a multiyear renewal of the agreement allowing YouTube TV to carry NBC channels, though the exact term was not disclosed. According to a person familiar with the matter, negotiations began nine months ago during a meeting between Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and YouTube Chief Executive Neal Mohan. Now the most-watched platform on television sets according to Nielsen, YouTube is cementing its position as a must-have streaming player against traditional TV and on-demand video services.