Pearson has delivered another set of steady half-year results, showing resilience in both profit and cash generation. Yet, the shares remain weighed down by persistent investor caution, reflecting doubts over the pace of growth even as the group leans on strong fundamentals.

In its latest half-year update, Pearson reported a 2% rise in underlying sales, while adjusted operating profit also advanced 2% to £242 million. Management confirmed its 2025 outlook, pointing to stronger momentum in the second half, supported by fresh contracts at Pearson VUE, rising virtual school enrollments, and the integration of eDynamic Learning, acquired for $225 million.

Despite this progress, adjusted EPS slipped to 24.5p due to foreign exchange headwinds. Free cash flow strengthened to £156 million, underpinning a £350 million share buyback and a 5% rise in the interim dividend. On the Q2 2025 earnings call (August 1), management highlighted momentum in enterprise learning partnerships with Google Cloud and HCLTech, alongside new AI-driven products across Higher Education and Assessment.

Investor caution persists

The stock has fallen 9.6% over the past three months and 14.2% year-to-date, though it retains a 5.8% gain over one year. The underperformance reflects cautious analyst revisions and slower expected growth in English Language Learning. Still, profitability has proven resilient, with net income climbing from £160 million in 2021 to £434 million in 2024, while margins and cash generation continue to support shareholder returns.

Consensus remains moderate: of eight analysts covering the stock, the mean rating is “outperform,” but only two recommend buying. The average target price sits at 1,272p—around 15.9% above the latest close at 1,097p—though the spread is wide, from 1,120p to 1,515p. Within our universe, the investor rating stands in the 2nd decile, while the trading rating is in the 1st decile, suggesting Pearson retains appeal for shorter-term strategies.

Resilient fundamentals, stretched valuation

On valuation, Pearson no longer looks cheap. Its 2024 P/E multiple rose to 20.2x from 18.3x in 2023, while EV/EBITDA reached 11.8x. Market capitalization expanded 26.6% in 2024 to $8.5 billion, supported by earnings growth, but top-line momentum is fading, with net sales sliding from £3.84 billion in 2022 to £3.55 billion in 2024. Analysts continue to downgrade revenue forecasts, placing Pearson in the middle of our universe for revisions.

Technical signals echo this picture. The five-year chart shows a long upward trend, peaking at 1,379p in early 2025 before retreating to near 1,100p. The stock remains above medium-term support at 1,045p, with resistance at 1,138p and 1,219p. The sequence of higher lows since 2020 is intact, but the recent pullback suggests consolidation rather than a clear push higher.

Our view favors a gradual recovery underpinned by solid cash flow and shareholder returns, though upside remains capped unless top-line growth reaccelerates. A sharp downgrade to profit guidance or further weakness in English Language Learning would be the clearest test of this thesis.