The education giant delivers steadier growth, but can it pass the real exam of investor patience?

Pearson, the London-listed education group, has reported a respectable 4% increase in underlying sales in the third quarter of 2025. That may sound unremarkable, but for a company that has spent the better part of a decade battling disruption, from the decline of physical textbooks to the rise of digital rivals, it matters. In 2024 Pearson managed 3% growth for the full year. The new figures, then, suggest a slight acceleration.



The company insists its second half will do the heavy lifting, echoing last year's pattern of H2-weighted profitability. Investors, however, have grown wary of Pearson's tendency to promise strong finishes. The 2024 results showed operating profit up 10% to £600m and margins nearing 17%, helped by cost control and share buybacks. Replicating, let alone surpassing, that performance in 2025 will require flawless execution.

Strength in old standbys

The company's strongest division remains Assessment and Qualifications, growing 2% over nine months. Demand for international exams and UK testing remains firm, giving Pearson a reliable income stream. English-language learning has faltered slightly (−1% YTD), but management expects a stronger Q4. Virtual learning is finally back in positive territory (+4%), while Higher Education grew 2% thanks to US digital subscriptions.



These stalwarts are propping up weaker spots. Virtual learning had shrunk in 2024 amid contract losses. Enrolments in American "virtual schools" are stabilising, but growth remains tentative. Higher Education, long a problem child thanks to cheaper rivals and the second-hand textbook market, is at least no longer in freefall.

Acceleration in Q3

The real story is the acceleration seen in the third quarter. Virtual Learning surged by 17% in Q3 alone, Assessment & Qualifications also strengthened, and English Language Learning returned to growth. This late push will be crucial if Pearson is to meet its full-year targets.

A bet on skills

Management is reshaping Pearson's portfolio. Workforce training and IT courses have been bundled into an "Enterprise and Skills" division, pitched as a growth engine. The logic is seductive: as universities wobble and employers seek tailored training, Pearson wants to straddle both markets. But turning that promise into profit will take time. Corporate learning is crowded, with nimble digital rivals and platforms offering cheaper, faster alternatives.

Pearson's ability to keep investors on side rests less on sales growth than on cash flow. Last year free cash flow hit £490m, allowing a generous dividend and £350m of share buybacks. Debt remains modest (around 1.1 times EBITDA). That cushion gives the firm room to invest in AI-powered assessment and digital platforms without frightening shareholders. But the market will punish any sign of margin slippage, especially after 2024's expansion.

The investor's dilemma

For shareholders, the story is one of cautious optimism. On the one hand, Pearson has rediscovered modest growth in its core franchises, giving the lie to predictions of terminal decline. On the other, the real growth engines - virtual schools, digital higher education, corporate training - still feel experimental.



The group's reliance on the rhythm of academic calendars, contract renewals and government approvals makes its results prone to lumpy quarters. A strong third quarter may not guarantee a stellar full year. Investors who bought the recovery narrative want more than stability; they want proof Pearson can thrive in an AI-driven, platform-dominated future.