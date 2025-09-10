UBS confirms its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of 1460 pence, representing 39% upside potential.



The analyst estimates that Pearson's organic growth is expected to reach 4% in Q3, thanks to enrollment trends and solid EPS growth, which support its upside potential.



Pearson shares offer an attractive opportunity, and we expect 2025 forecasts to be confirmed in the interim results, UBS says.



Management said it is on track to meet its 2025 targets and left its medium-term outlook unchanged.



The group says that it expects stronger revenue growth in H2.