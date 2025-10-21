UBS believes the group is back on track after a solid Q3. The analyst maintains a buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of 1,460 pence.
UBS notes that Pearson's Q3 results did not lead to the feared deterioration.
Pearson posted an acceleration in Q3, with the company anticipating further acceleration in Q4, UBS notes.
"Management has confidently confirmed its forecast for a strong fourth quarter. The results demonstrate the benefits of a diversified portfolio," the broker adds in its latest report.
Pearson: UBS still a buyer, maintains target price
Published on 10/21/2025 at 05:11 am EDT
