It is the story of a British prime minister, a lettuce, and a bond-market crash.

If you follow the financial news, you have probably heard the phrase "a Liz Truss moment" used to describe bouts of stress in the bond market. The expression resurfaced as frictions emerged in Japan's debt market at the end of January 2026.



But why has the name of a leader who stayed in power for just 44 days (less time than a lettuce lasts, as the Anglo-Saxon press pointedly noted) become a universal shorthand for the market punishing politicians?



A "magic" budget and the Bond Vigilantes



In September 2022 the UK is grappling with runaway inflation and faltering growth. Liz Truss and her Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister), Kwasi Kwarteng, unveil a "mini-budget". The plan is bold: massive tax cuts (the biggest since 1972) to restart the engine. The problem? Those tax giveaways are not funded by savings elsewhere. They are funded by debt. A lot of debt. The government bets that future growth will pay the bill. It is trickle-down theory pushed to its extreme.



In finance, there is a simple rule: you lend only to the rich-or at least to those who can do the maths. When a state announces it will widen its deficit without a credible plan to close it, investors who buy its debt (government bonds, called Gilts in the UK) get spooked. They tell themselves: "This country is going to print debt until it does not know what to do with it, which will fuel inflation and dilute the value of my bonds." As a result, they dump British bonds en masse. And when everyone does the same, prices fall and yields spike.



In a matter of days, the UK's 30-year borrowing costs jumped from 3.5% to more than 5%. For a sovereign bond market-supposed to be the safest, steadiest investment in the world-that is the equivalent of a stockmarket crash.



Margin call



This is where the "Liz Truss moment" shifts from "political problem" to "extreme financial danger". What Liz Truss did not see coming was that British pension funds (which manage citizens' retirement savings) were using complex strategies known as LDI (Liability-Driven Investment).



Put simply: these funds used derivatives to hedge against interest-rate moves. But when rates suddenly surged, the funds received margin calls. They had to find cash, immediately, to secure their positions. To raise that cash, they had to sell Gilts, which pushed prices down further, drove yields higher still, and triggered fresh margin calls.



It was the classic vicious circle. Britain's financial system was on the brink of implosion. The Bank of England had to step in urgently to buy debt and put out the fire-humiliating the government in the process.



Why did the expression catch on?



Today, a "Liz Truss moment" refers to the precise instant when financial markets lose faith in a government's fiscal discipline and punish it immediately with a sharp rise in borrowing costs. It has become the bogeyman analysts invoke as soon as a country produces a budget that appears to ignore basic accounting realities.



What to remember:

- the bond market is the real "final arbiter" of economic policy;

- you cannot fund tax cuts or unlimited spending with debt alone if creditors are not on board;

- when fiscal credibility snaps, the penalty is immediate, brutal, and often politically fatal;

- everyone fixated on the lettuce's lifespan: apparently it can be done, by choosing a hardy variety, keeping it cold without touching it and... not trying too hard to eat it at the end.