Having taken off into zero gravity, one of the darlings of the US market during the pandemic has come crashing back down to earth.

At the peak of the speculative bubble, Peloton and other popular names managed to place convertible bonds with a zero percent coupon and a completely absurd conversion option—at $239 per share, when the stock is currently trading at less than $8.

At the time, MarketScreener repeatedly warned against this new financial aberration, the most scandalous profiteer of which was undoubtedly Michael Saylor's speculative vehicle MicroStrategy, since renamed Strategy. See MicroStrategy Incorporated: History is repeating itself and MicroStrategy Incorporated: The good and bad sides of the trade.

Returning to Peloton, this shows how remarkably optimistic—or fanciful?—investors were at the time about the prospects of what remains a specialist in exercise bikes. Once the fad had passed, the narrative completely reversed within a few weeks, leaving gullible investors high and dry.

In the midst of restructuring, Peloton placed a new convertible last year, but this time on much more rational terms—a 5.5% coupon and a conversion option at $4.60. If they exercised it, the group's new creditors would thus gain control of nearly one-fifth of the group's capital.

The tide has therefore turned dramatically. Since its peak in 2021, when Peloton's revenue reached $4bn, sales have tumbled by a third, while the number of shares outstanding has also increased by a third.

Published last week, the latest quarterly results show a further decline in sales and subscriber numbers—both down 6%. The only positive news is that the group's financial situation appears to have stabilized, with operating accounts balanced and net debt reduced to a manageable level.

All that is missing now is a commercial blockbuster to justify a market capitalization that is still higher than revenue. There are no signs of this on the horizon at present.