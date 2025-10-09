PepsiCo reported core EPS of $2.29 for Q3 2025, down 2% at constant exchange rates and broadly in line with consensus, on revenues of over $23.9bn, up 1.3% organically. NB: pmt: +0.3%.
Our revenue growth accelerated and reflected the resilience of our international business, improved momentum in North American beverages, and the fruits of our portfolio rebuilding efforts, it said.
For the rest of the year and beyond, our priorities are to accelerate growth and aggressively optimize our cost structure, the food and beverage group continued, which plans to leverage a strong innovation pipeline.
For the full year, the operator of the Pepsi, Lays, and Quaker brands continues to anticipate broadly stable core EPS at constant exchange rates, as well as low single-digit organic growth in revenue.
PepsiCo, Inc. is one of the worldwide leaders in producing non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows:
- North America (60%): sale of beverages (50.3% of net sales; sodas, concentrated juices, water, tea and coffee-based beverages; Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Gatorade Zero, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel brands, etc.), snacks (44.9%; chips, tortillas and pretzels; Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Cheetos, Fritos, Ruffles, etc.), and cereals (4.8%; ready-to-eat cereals, rice, wheat, etc.);
- Europe (15.1%): sale of snacks (Cheetos, Chipita, Doritos, Lay's, Ruffles and Walkers brands) and beverages (7UP, Diet Pepsi, Lubimy Sad, Mirinda, Pepsi and Pepsi Max);
- Latin America (12.8%): sales of snacks (Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay's, Mabel, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas and Tostitos brands) and beverages (7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos and Toddy);
- Africa/Middle East/South Asia (6.8%): sale of snacks (Chipsy, Doritos, Kurkure, Lay's, Sasko, Spekko and White Star brands) and beverages (7UP, Aquafina, Mirinda, Mountain Dew and Pepsi);
- Asia/Pacific/Australia/New Zealand (5.3%): sale of snacks (BaiCaoWei, Cheetos, Doritos, Lay's and Smith's brands), beverages and syrups (7UP, Aquafina, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Pepsi and Sting).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (56.3%), Mexico (7.8%), Russia (4.2%), Canada (4.1%), China (3%), the United Kingdom (2.2%), South Africa (2%), Brazil (1.9%) and other (18.5%).
