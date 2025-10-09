PepsiCo reported core EPS of $2.29 for Q3 2025, down 2% at constant exchange rates and broadly in line with consensus, on revenues of over $23.9bn, up 1.3% organically. NB: pmt: +0.3%.



Our revenue growth accelerated and reflected the resilience of our international business, improved momentum in North American beverages, and the fruits of our portfolio rebuilding efforts, it said.



For the rest of the year and beyond, our priorities are to accelerate growth and aggressively optimize our cost structure, the food and beverage group continued, which plans to leverage a strong innovation pipeline.



For the full year, the operator of the Pepsi, Lays, and Quaker brands continues to anticipate broadly stable core EPS at constant exchange rates, as well as low single-digit organic growth in revenue.