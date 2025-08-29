PepsiCo announces an agreement to strengthen its long-term strategic partnership with Celsius Holding, whose Alani Nu brand will join PepsiCo's distribution system, giving it access to new channels and wider distribution.



In addition, Celsius Holdings is acquiring the Rockstar Energy brand in the US and Canada from the food and beverage company, creating a comprehensive energy portfolio, while PepsiCo will continue to own the brand internationally.



Finally, PepsiCo will increase its stake in Celsius Holding through convertible preferred stock, bringing its ownership to approximately 11% on a converted basis, and will appoint an additional director to Celsius' board of directors.



Strategically aligning the two companies for the long term, this agreement builds on the respective strengths of Celsius Holdings and PepsiCo to develop the combined energy drink portfolio with a more unified commercial strategy.