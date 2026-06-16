Per Narvinger to take the helm as Ericsson CEO this fall
Ericsson has announced the appointment of Per Narvinger as its next Chief Executive Officer by the board of directors. Börje Ekholm has decided to step down from the position effective September 30 to enter retirement.
Published on 06/16/2026 at 07:22 am EDT
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He has held several leadership roles, collaborating with key global clients, and has completed long-term assignments in Australia and Spain. He has led the Networks business area since March 15, following his tenure as head of Cloud Software and Services since 2022.
After more than 9 years as CEO of Ericsson and 20 years as a member of the board, Börje Ekholm will retire from the company, vacating his CEO position and board seat at the end of September. He will, however, remain an executive advisor to the new CEO until June 15, 2027.