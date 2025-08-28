Pernod Ricard has reported an 8% decline in EPS to €7.26 for 2024-25, although plans to propose a stable dividend per share of €4.70, subject to shareholder approval at its AGM on October 27.



The spirits group's current operating profit declined by 5.3% to €2.95bn (-0.8% on an organic basis), but its free cash flow increased by 18% to €1.13bn, notably thanks to rigorous working capital management.



At just under €11bn, revenue fell 5.5% due to negative currency effects and an organic decline of 3%, with falls in China, the US, and global travel retail in Asia.



Pernod Ricard expects FY 2025-26 to be a year of transition, with an improvement in organic sales trends materializing in H2, with it aiming to "continue to deliver strong cash generation."



Over the medium term (2026-27 to 2028-29), it expects organic revenue growth to improve to an average range of +3% to +6%, as well as an increase in its organic operating margin.