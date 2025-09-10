Pernod Ricard shares posted the biggest decline in the CAC 40 index on Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, considering its valuation too high.



At 3:40 p.m., the stock was down 2.7%, while the CAC was up 0.3%.



In a research note, Morgan Stanley said the stock appeared overpriced following its recent rises that followed the publication of annual results that included some pleasant surprises, while also pointing out that there was a risk that earnings forecasts could be reduced.



Given the weakness in business, the impact of tariffs, and the launch of a new cost-cutting program, the analyst says he expects a 3.3% decline in the wine and spirits group's current operating income for the new FY 2025/2026, whereas the consensus currently only anticipates a decline of 0.1%.



The broker adds that Pernod could decide to divest some of its assets to reduce its debt, although these disposals could also result in a decline in its profits.



Analysts are therefore downgrading the stock from 'equal weight' to 'underweight' with a new target price lowered from €90 to €85.