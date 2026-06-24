Around 11:15 a.m., shares in the world's No. 2 spirits group were up 2.3%, while the CAC was up about 0.2% at the same time.
Since last Wednesday's confirmation of a much more hawkish tone from the Fed, a rotation appears to have started at the expense of technology stocks, led by semiconductors, alongside a return of buying in more cyclical areas such as consumer names, which investors had recently shunned.
A sign of the times, the biggest names in tech, which had benefited handsomely from enthusiasm tied to the rise of AI over the past two years, are starting to fall out of favor, as illustrated by the recent pullback in Nvidia, seen as the main engine of the latest stock market rally.
The fallout from tech excesses
"We were facing extreme positioning and an outsized momentum since the end of March. It is therefore entirely logical to expect correction phases after such a rapid rise, and this phenomenon may well repeat," Danske Bank analysts warn.
Many professionals argue that the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States could push bond yields higher, making bonds more attractive than equities whose valuations are widely viewed as stretched, especially in tech.
Price levels that have become attractive
Many observers note, however, that there is a whole slice of the market, generally the value segment, that does not carry the same label, with shares, especially cyclicals, trading at very low valuation levels.
Pernod Ricard clearly falls into that camp, with a significant discount at the moment.
The stock is currently trading at around 11.6 times its estimated 2026 earnings, far below its 10-year historical average of 32.7x.
A move spreading across the sector
This reversal in favor of consumer names was confirmed on Wednesday in Paris by gains in other sector heavyweights, starting with LVMH (+1.7%), also lagging since the start of the year.
The renewed optimism lifting Pernod Ricard is also driven by encouraging data from research firm Nielsen, which show activity trends improved somewhat in June in the US alcohol market. After a 0.9% decline in May, sales are expected to contract by only 0.1% in the United States over the month now ending.
On the London Stock Exchange, Diageo shares were also benefiting from the supportive backdrop, up around 0.1% in mid-morning trade.
Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 1 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (61.3%): Absolut (12.3 million cases sold in 2024/25), Jameson (11.2 million), Ballantine's (9.1 million), Chivas Regal (4.8 million), Ricard (4.2 million), Malibu (4.1 million), Beefeater (3.3 million), Havana Club (3.3 million), Martell (1.9 million), The Glenlivet (1.4 million), Perrier-Jouet (0.3 million) and Royal Salute (0.2 million);
- local strategic brands' spirits (18.4%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, and Pastis 51 brands, etc.;
- speciality brand's craft spirits (7.3%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.;
- strategic wines (4%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands;
- other (9%).
At the end of June 2025, the group has 94 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.9%), Americas (28.8%) and other (42.3%).
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