Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' recommendation on Pernod Ricard shares, with a target price lowered from €100 to €95.



We expect Q1 25/26 sales to be down 14.6% (vs. -14% previously), including -5.8% organic growth (vs. -5% previously), the broker said, which anticipates a 15% organic decline in sales in the US, a "sharp deterioration" due to "ongoing destocking" weighing on sales.



The broker also mentions China, with an expected organic decline of 35% in a context of "continued difficult consumption" and an unfavorable phasing effect.



Finally, the note indicates a revision of EPS of -3.3% linked to the "update of currency effects" on EBIT, which justifies the adjustment of the target to €95.