While maintaining its "neutral" rating on Pernod Ricard shares, Oddo BHF has raised its target price for them from €95 to €100, after raising its EPS estimates (+4.2%) for FY 2025-26.



While acknowledging that the spirits group is expecting a transitional year in 2025-26, the broker also believes that the implementation of its cost-savings plan should help preserve the EBIT margin, despite a very negative currency effect.



Some may see the current valuation of 15x NTM P/E as an entry opportunity, but uncertainties remain about the trajectory of top-line and operating margin, the analyst warns.



"The group's main markets are under pressure and, although its operational footprint is limiting the deterioration in performance, it is not enabling the group to generate new growth at this stage," he continues.