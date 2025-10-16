Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' recommendation on Pernod Ricard shares, with an unchanged target price of €95.



The analyst believes that Q1 25/26 is broadly in line but down sharply, with sales of €2,483m (-14.3% reported; -7.6% organic), with declines being more pronounced in the US and China.



Indeed, the US (which accounts for 20% of sales) declined by 16% ('destocking' linked to advance orders), Europe was down 4% and China was down 27% in a difficult consumption environment.



The research firm highlights a "very low" valuation of around 13x NTM P/E (vs. 17x for peers), which "limits the downside potential" and justifies maintaining the recommendation.