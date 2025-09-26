Pernod Ricard shares posted one of the biggest declines in the CAC 40 index on the Paris Stock Exchange on Friday, after Bank of America downgraded the stock from "buy" to "neutral."



At 1:50 p.m., the stock was down 2.1%, while the CAC index was up 0.7%.



In its morning comments, BofA justified its downgrade by citing the prospect of a longer-than-expected recovery in business for the French wine and spirits group, margins that are under greater pressure than those of its competitors this year, and a slower-than-anticipated reduction in debt.



BofA has therefore reduced its target price for the share from €109 to €94.



The share price, which has lost 23% since the beginning of the year, has as a result reached its lowest levels since 2014, with a market capitalization of only €21.1bn.