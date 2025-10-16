Revenue for Q1 2025/26 amounted to €2,384m, down -7.6% organically and -14.3% on a reported basis. It was impacted by a negative currency effect of -€143m, mainly due to the US dollar, the Indian rupee and the Turkish lira, and by a negative scope impact of -€54m, mainly relating to the disposal of wines.
Sales in the US declined in Q1, amplified by inventory adjustments. Sales in China declined sharply, in a macroeconomic environment that is weighing on consumer sentiment and demand, compounded by inventory adjustments.
In India, underlying growth remains strong however, with the exception of the state of Maharashtra, where demand is impacted by changes in excise duties.
Global Travel Retail sales are declining, with the recovery in our Cognac sales in Chinese Duty Free expected in Q2.
"We expect fiscal year 2025/26 to be a transition year with an improvement in organic sales trends materializing in the second half," the group said.
In the medium term (2026/27-2028/29), the group expects to see an improvement in organic sales growth of between +3% and +6% on average, as well as an increase in its organic operating margin.
Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 1 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (61.3%): Absolut (12.3 million cases sold in 2024/25), Jameson (11.2 million), Ballantine's (9.1 million), Chivas Regal (4.8 million), Ricard (4.2 million), Malibu (4.1 million), Beefeater (3.3 million), Havana Club (3.3 million), Martell (1.9 million), The Glenlivet (1.4 million), Mumm (0.5 million), Perrier-Jouet (0.3 million) and Royal Salute (0.2 million);
- local strategic brands' spirits (18.4%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, and Pastis 51 brands, etc.;
- speciality brand's craft spirits (7.3%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.;
- strategic wines (4%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands;
- other (9%).
At the end of June 2025, the group has 94 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.9%), Americas (28.8%) and other (42.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.