Revenue for Q1 2025/26 amounted to €2,384m, down -7.6% organically and -14.3% on a reported basis. It was impacted by a negative currency effect of

-€143m, mainly due to the US dollar, the Indian rupee and the Turkish lira, and by a negative scope impact of -€54m, mainly relating to the disposal of wines.



Sales in the US declined in Q1, amplified by inventory adjustments. Sales in China declined sharply, in a macroeconomic environment that is weighing on consumer sentiment and demand, compounded by inventory adjustments.



In India, underlying growth remains strong however, with the exception of the state of Maharashtra, where demand is impacted by changes in excise duties.



Global Travel Retail sales are declining, with the recovery in our Cognac sales in Chinese Duty Free expected in Q2.



"We expect fiscal year 2025/26 to be a transition year with an improvement in organic sales trends materializing in the second half," the group said.



In the medium term (2026/27-2028/29), the group expects to see an improvement in organic sales growth of between +3% and +6% on average, as well as an increase in its organic operating margin.