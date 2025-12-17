Pernod Ricard and Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the sale of Pernod Ricard's sparkling wine brands in the United States, namely Mumm Sparkling California, Mumm Napa, and DVX.
Trinchero will hold exclusive rights to produce Mumm sparkling wines (excluding champagne) in the United States, as well as distribution rights in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain Caribbean markets.
The American family-owned group will become the owner of the estate and its cellars, the Mumm Napa visitor center, and the entire production site located in Rutherford, Napa Valley, California.
The transaction, which does not include any assets related to the G.H. Mumm Champagne brand or international sparkling wine activities, remains subject to customary conditions and is expected to be finalized in spring 2026.
This sale will enable Pernod Ricard to focus its resources on its premium portfolio of international spirits and champagnes and is part of the ongoing process of actively managing its portfolio.
Pernod Ricard is the world's No. 1 in the production and marketing of Premium and Prestige spirits and wines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- spirits and champagnes of strategic international brands (61.3%): Absolut (12.3 million cases sold in 2024/25), Jameson (11.2 million), Ballantine's (9.1 million), Chivas Regal (4.8 million), Ricard (4.2 million), Malibu (4.1 million), Beefeater (3.3 million), Havana Club (3.3 million), Martell (1.9 million), The Glenlivet (1.4 million), Mumm (0.5 million), Perrier-Jouet (0.3 million) and Royal Salute (0.2 million);
- local strategic brands' spirits (18.4%): Seagram's, Kahlua, Olmeca, Seagram's Gin, Ramazzotti, Imperial, and Pastis 51 brands, etc.;
- speciality brand's craft spirits (7.3%): Italicus, Lillet, Pernod, Suze, Augier, Malfy, Jefferson's, Powers and Redbreast brands, etc.;
- strategic wines (4%): Jacob's Creek, Kenwood, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Church Road, George, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Ysios and Wyndham brands;
- other (9%).
At the end of June 2025, the group has 94 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.9%), Americas (28.8%) and other (42.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.