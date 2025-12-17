Pernod Ricard sells its sparkling wine brands in the United States

Pernod Ricard and Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the sale of Pernod Ricard's sparkling wine brands in the United States, namely Mumm Sparkling California, Mumm Napa, and DVX.



Trinchero will hold exclusive rights to produce Mumm sparkling wines (excluding champagne) in the United States, as well as distribution rights in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain Caribbean markets.



The American family-owned group will become the owner of the estate and its cellars, the Mumm Napa visitor center, and the entire production site located in Rutherford, Napa Valley, California.



The transaction, which does not include any assets related to the G.H. Mumm Champagne brand or international sparkling wine activities, remains subject to customary conditions and is expected to be finalized in spring 2026.



This sale will enable Pernod Ricard to focus its resources on its premium portfolio of international spirits and champagnes and is part of the ongoing process of actively managing its portfolio.