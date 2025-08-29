UBS maintains its 'neutral' rating on Pernod Ricard shares, along with its €100 target price, believing that the outlook for earnings and deleveraging remains disappointing, following the spirits group's annual results.
Pernod Ricard pleasantly surprised in terms of margins and free cash flow, but we expect weaker performance in organic sales, margins, and debt relative to Diageo over the next 12 months, the broker says.
Pernod Ricard: UBS notes disappointing outlook
Published on 08/29/2025 at 04:33 am EDT
