On Thursday Perplexity AI announced the global and free launch of its intelligent browser Comet, previously reserved for subscribers to its premium Perplexity Max offering at $200 per month. Positioned as a personal assistant, Comet can search online, organize tabs, write emails and even facilitate purchases. The company says that millions of people were already on the waiting list to access the tool.

This launch comes amid fierce competition among AI-powered browsers. Google (Alphabet) integrated its Gemini model into Chrome in September, Anthropic unveiled an integrated agent in August, and OpenAI introduced its Operator tool in January. In August, Perplexity made a bold $34.5bn bid to acquire Chrome. Known for its AI search engine, the startup has also distinguished itself with its revenue-sharing model with publishers, following criticism related to content plagiarism.

In line with this, Perplexity launched the Comet Plus subscription in August, which provides access to content from media partners such as CNN, Condé Nast, The Washington Post, Le Monde and Le Figaro. The company is also preparing a mobile version of Comet and a tool called Background Assistant, designed to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. Its CEO and co-founder, Aravind Srinivas, is scheduled to speak on CNBC on Friday to detail the ambitions behind this rollout.