Perseus Mining Limited continues to excel in gold production, development, and exploration, with impressive FY 25 performance driven by higher gold prices. The company has also secured a milestone agreement with the Tanzanian government to advance the Nyanzaga Gold Project, reinforcing its strategic growth and commitment to expanding its operations in Africa.

Perseus Mining Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia. It operates in gold production, development, and exploration. The company also undertakes mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Africa. It operates three gold mines on the continent: Edikan in Ghana, and Sissingue and Yaoure in Côte d'Ivoire, and owns the Meyas Sand Gold Project in Sudan. The Edikan Gold Mine is a large-scale, low-grade operation consisting of multiple open pits, situated in Ghana's Central Region, about 45 kilometers southwest of Obuasi.

The Sissingue mine is located in northern Côte d'Ivoire within an exploitation permit area of over 446 square kilometers, close to the border with Mali. Yaoure is situated in central Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Yamoussoukro, the political capital, and 270 kilometers northwest of Abidjan, the economic capital. In addition, Perseus Mining operates the Nyanzaga Gold Project in north-western Tanzania. The company has around 1,100 employees.

Gold price drives FY 25

Perseus Mining reported its FY 25 results on August 28, 2025, with revenue increasing by 21.4% y/y, reaching AUD1.3bn, primarily driven by a significant increase in the average gold price realized. EBITDA increased 15.9% to AUD701m, with a margin of 56.2%. Net income rose 14.5% y/y to AUD371m.

Milestone agreement

Perseus Mining Limited has executed key agreements with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to advance the development of its 80%-owned Nyanzaga Gold Project (NGP), achieving a critical strategic milestone in August 2025. These formal agreements establish a clear regulatory and ownership framework for Nyanzaga, which is expected to become Perseus’s largest and lowest-cost operation, following the company’s Final Investment Decision in April 2025.

Nyanzaga expects to deliver over 200,000 ounces of gold annually from FY 28 through FY 35, with peak output of around 250,000 ounces in FY 28 and life-of-mine average all-in-site costs projected at only $1,211 per ounce. The development will require a total capital investment of $524m and is expected to produce its first gold in Q1 27. The collaborative and mutually beneficial negotiation process with Tanzanian authorities ensures regulatory certainty and strengthens investment confidence in the region.

Strong long-term performance

Perseus Mining posted a revenue CAGR of 19.2% over FY 22-25, reaching AUD1.3bn, driven by increased gold production volumes, higher gold sales, and incresed average gold prices. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 26.2% to AUD701m in FY 25, with margins expanding from 47.2% to 56.2%. Net income outpaced revenue at a CAGR of 34.3% to AUD371m in FY 25.

Cash from operations rose slightly over FY 22-25 from AUD523m to AUD537m in FY 25. Cash and cash equivalent also increased - from AUD427m to AUD752m. In addition, total debt fell sharply from AUD86.5m to AUD2.8m. This resulted in the gearing ratio improving from 5.3% to just 0.1%. Moreover, its ROE also improved - from 20.7% in FY 22 to 21.1% in FY 25.

In comparison, Northern Star Resources Limited, a local peer, reported a similar revenue CAGR of 19% to AUD6.4bn in FY 25. EBITDA rose at a higher CAGR of 31.7% to AUD3.4bn in FY 25. Net income increased at a CAGR of 43.6% to AUD1.3bn.

Robust stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 40%. In comparison, Northern Star Resources’ stock delivered lower returns of 25.9% over the same period.

Perseus Mining is currently trading at a P/E of 9.6x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of AUD0.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 6.8x but lower than that of Northern Star Resources’ P/E of 16.3x. Likewise, in terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 4.2x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBITDA of AUD1bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 2.9x but lower than that of Northern Star Resources (6.8x).

Perseus Mining is covered by five analysts, with two having ‘Buy’ ratings and three having “Hold” ratings, with an average target price of AUD4.1, implying 5.1% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 18.2% over FY 25-28, reaching AUD3.2bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 12.2% to AUD1.6bn, with a margin of 50.7% in FY 28. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16% to AUD891m, with EPS growing from AUD0.4 to AUD0.6 in FY 28. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 11.2% and a net profit CAGR of 14.3% for Northern Star Resources.

Overall, the company’s strong financial performance and strategic agreements highlight its robust growth trajectory and commitment to expanding its operations in Africa. With significant investments in key projects like Nyanzaga, Perseus is well-positioned to enhance its production capabilities and maintain its competitive edge in the gold mining industry, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking long-term value.

However, despite strong liquidity, zero debt, and cost discipline, Perseus Mining Limited faces risks including gold price volatility, operational challenges in large-scale projects, geopolitical and regulatory uncertainties, resource performance variability, cost inflation, currency fluctuations, and evolving ESG expectations, all of which could impact its operational and financial performance.