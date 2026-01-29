Peter Guenter brings nearly 40 years of experience as a senior executive in the global pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of Merck Healthcare and was a member of the Merck Group Executive Board from 2021 to 2025.
"Beyond these leadership roles, Peter is actively involved on various boards in the healthcare and private equity sectors," the French pharmaceutical company further stated.
Following this appointment, Ipsen's Board of Directors will remain composed of 14 members: seven women and seven men, including five independent directors and two directors representing employees.
This decision will be subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders and, once approved, will be effective for the remainder of Henri Beaufour's term, through to the 2027 shareholders' AGM.
Henri Beaufour is on the board of Ipsen SA, Beech Tree SARL, Mayroy SA and Ipsen Pharma SAS and Legal Manager & Partner at Massa Management SARL.
In his past career Mr. Beaufour held the position of Legal Manager at FinHestia SARL and Legal Manager at Camilia Holding Sarl.
Mr. Beaufour received an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.
Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows:
- oncology (73.7%);
- neuroscience (20.6%);
- rare diseases (5.7%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 4 research and development centres located in France, the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and 4 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (39.3%), North America (34.3%) and other (26.4%).
