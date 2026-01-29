Peter Guenter Appointed to Ipsen's Board of Directors

Ipsen has announced the appointment of Peter Guenter to its Board of Directors as a board member, effective January 28, following the vacancy left by Henri Beaufour, who passed away on November 28.

Peter Guenter brings nearly 40 years of experience as a senior executive in the global pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of Merck Healthcare and was a member of the Merck Group Executive Board from 2021 to 2025.



"Beyond these leadership roles, Peter is actively involved on various boards in the healthcare and private equity sectors," the French pharmaceutical company further stated.



Following this appointment, Ipsen's Board of Directors will remain composed of 14 members: seven women and seven men, including five independent directors and two directors representing employees.



This decision will be subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders and, once approved, will be effective for the remainder of Henri Beaufour's term, through to the 2027 shareholders' AGM.