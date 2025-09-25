Petershill Partners, the investment vehicle operated by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange, in a move that its board says reflects growing frustration with undervaluation and weak investor appetite. Despite robust performance and improved capital returns, the firm has failed to secure what it considers a fair reflection of its intrinsic worth. This marks yet another setback for Britain's struggling equity market and the wider investment trust sector.

Launched in 2007 and listed in London since September 2021, Petershill was designed to take minority stakes in alternative asset managers, offering public investors access to the high-margin world of private capital. Yet after just four years as a listed entity, the firm has concluded that public markets are no longer the best stage for its ambitions.

Shareholders will receive $4.15 in cash per share and an interim dividend of $0.052, for a total return of $4.202, representing a 35% premium to the company's last closing price. The offer values the equity at $4.5 billion, or approximately £3.4 billion. According to Jefferies, this implies a takeout multiple of 18.5 times last-twelve-months earnings through 30 June.

Jefferies analysts, who rate Petershill a 'Buy', framed the delisting as a pragmatic and well-timed decision. They note that the firm has spent the past 18 months executing a series of value-enhancing strategic initiatives, including selective stake sales, capital returns, and disciplined capital deployment. With the market still unwilling to reward these efforts, the firm has chosen to walk.

In their view, the offer represents a rare outcome for shareholders who participated in a 2021 IPO. While most such listings remain underwater, Petershill's investors are poised to exit with a total return of 16%, a modest but meaningful result given the challenging equity environment.

The firm's decision also reflects a broader concern about the structural shortcomings of the UK equity market. Thin liquidity, a fragmented shareholder base, and limited appetite for financials and alternative assets have combined to depress valuations, especially for specialised entities like Petershill.

Strong H1 results underscore valuation mismatch

Petershill's delisting proposal comes on the heels of solid financial results for the first half of 2025. The firm reported distributable earnings of $142 million, 8% above consensus expectations. Realised investment income also exceeded estimates at $8 million. Adjusted EBIT stood at $167 million, 16% above consensus, with a margin of 88.5%. Adjusted post-tax profit reached $124 million.

In July, Petershill completed the sale of its interest in U.S.-based private equity firm Harvest Partners for $561 million, a 22% premium to the stake's valuation at the end of 2024. Of that amount, $140 million was paid in cash at closing, with the remaining $421 million due one year later.

On 19 August, Petershill acquired a follow-on stake in STG Partners for $158 million, signalling that it remains active in the deployment of capital, even as it prepares for life off-market. The acquisition fits within the firm's broader strategy of deepening relationships with high-performing asset managers.

Guidance for 2025 remains unchanged. Petershill expects gross fee-eligible assets under management (AUM) inflows of $20–25 billion and realisations of $5–10 billion.

A short history of Petershill's longer ambitions

Petershill began as an experiment in democratising access to hedge fund economics. Its first fund, launched in 2007, posted net returns of 10% annually but suffered reputational damage after bets on Level Global and Shumway Capital ended in regulatory or voluntary closures.

The firm's second iteration, Petershill II, launched in 2014 and pursued equity stakes in hedge funds with established performance. Caxton Associates was one of the early investments, with Goldman acquiring an initial 10% stake.

But public markets proved inhospitable. The complexities of Petershill's structure, the opacity of its income streams, and a UK investor base wary of financial innovation conspired to keep the firm's valuation persistently below management's expectations.

Now, with a war chest built through lucrative exits and steady earnings, the firm is opting for control and flexibility. Delisting may not be the end of Petershill's ambitions, but it is the end of its experiment with public life—and a pointed commentary on London's fading allure for financial firms looking for recognition.