Pfizer announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Metsera, a biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and cardiometabolic disease.



Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding common shares of Metsera for $47.50 per share in cash at closing, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4.9bn.



In addition, the agreement includes a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) entitling Pfizer to potential additional payments of up to $22.50 per share in cash related to three specific clinical and regulatory milestones.



This acquisition brings deep expertise and a portfolio of differentiated oral and injectable therapeutic candidates based on incretins, non-incretins, and combinations with potentially best-in-class efficacy and safety profiles, the group said.



The boards of directors of Metsera and Pfizer have unanimously approved the transaction.



The proposed acquisition of Metsera is consistent with our commitment to focus our investments on the most important opportunities and propels Pfizer forward in this key therapeutic area, management said.