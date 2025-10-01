Pfizer has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to lower its prices in the US, in exchange for a three-year exemption from new tariffs targeting the pharmaceutical industry. The company has committed to selling its drugs at the "most-favored-nation price," which is the lowest price charged in developed countries, to Medicaid, Medicare and private insurers.

In exchange, Pfizer will benefit from a moratorium on tariffs, provided that it invests heavily in domestic production. The group plans to commit $70bn to its US factories and research centers. Trump also unveiled TrumpRx.gov, a website that allows consumers to purchase certain drugs directly at reduced prices, with discounts ranging from 50% to 100% off current prices. Examples include Duavee (-85%), Eucrisa (-80%), and Tovias (-85%).

The president has said that other pharmaceutical companies will have to negotiate similar agreements or face a 100% tax on imported patented drugs from October 1. For Pfizer, the agreement reduces regulatory uncertainty and sends a positive signal to the market, according to BMO Capital Markets. CEO Albert Bourla said that the clear winner will be the American patient. Pfizer's stock rose by over 6% after the announcement.