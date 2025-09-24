Jefferies maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Pfizer shares, with a target price nudged up from $33 to $34.



According to the analyst, the acquisition of Metsera, for a total of up to $7.2bn, offers Pfizer a strategic entry into the obesity field, thanks to candidates based on long-acting GLP-1 and amylin. Jefferies believes that the transaction will be accretive from 2030 onwards and positive in terms of value creation.



The broker points out that the portfolio could generate approximately $4.7bn in peak sales, particularly if the GLP-1/amylin combination progresses to Phase 3, a condition associated with the triggering of the CVR.



The note states that MET-097i, Metsera's key molecule, appears to be "viable" as a monthly injection, although questions remain about the efficacy/tolerance balance and the optimal combination dosage.