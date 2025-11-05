Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on Pfizer shares with a target price of $34 following the publication of Q3 results.



Jefferies believes that Pfizer posted satisfactory results for Q3, with revenue in line with expectations ($16.72bn vs. $16.61bn forecast) and EPS above expectations ($0.87 vs. $0.63 forecast), mainly thanks to the performance of its products.



The analyst points out that the company has raised its EPS forecast for FY 2025 to $3.075 (compared to the previous forecast of $3) due to cost reductions that he believes are achievable.



"Overall, we find the risk/return profile attractive given the visibility on COVID-related revenue and the removal of pricing uncertainties," the broker said.



We are also closely monitoring developments regarding the agreement with MTSR and the upcoming results of clinical trials (EZH2i, PDL1V, PD1XVEGF), Jefferies added in its conclusion.