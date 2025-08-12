Pfizer announced on Tuesday that the combination of its antibody-drug conjugate Padcev and Merck's flagship immunotherapy Keytruda had shown positive results in the treatment of a form of bladder cancer.



The US biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 3 trial demonstrated a "clinically relevant and statistically significant improvement" in event-free survival in treated patients, the study's primary endpoint.



Two secondary endpoints, improvement in overall survival and complete pathological response (pCR) in patients with invasive bladder cancer who are not eligible for chemotherapy, before and after surgery compared to surgery alone.



With over 614,000 new cases diagnosed each year, 30% of which are muscle-invasive (MIBC), bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer worldwide.



The standard treatment is usually cisplatin-based chemotherapy administered before surgery, which improves patient survival, but up to half of patients with MIBC cannot receive cisplatin and therefore have few treatment options, meaning that they usually undergo surgery without prior treatment.



For the record, Seagen—which was acquired by Pfizer in 2023—had entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck through its Japanese partner Astellas to evaluate the combination of their respective products, Padcev and Keytruda, in a series of cancers.