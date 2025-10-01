Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the Trump administration that will ensure Americans pay lower prices for their prescription drugs while strengthening America's role as a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation.



The healthcare group will implement measures whereby the vast majority of its primary treatments and certain selected specialty brands will be offered with price reductions of up to 85%, and 50% on average.



Pfizer has also secured a three-year grace period during which Pfizer products under investigation under Section 232 will not be subject to tariffs, provided it invests more in manufacturing in the US.



The agreement provides certainty on tariffs and clarity on the pricing framework, which strengthens Pfizer's ability to increase investment in innovation and bring manufacturing back to the US, he said.