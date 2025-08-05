Pfizer reported a 30% increase in adjusted net income for Q2 2025 to $4.43bn, supported by a 10% increase in revenue at constant exchange rates to $14.7bn. Net income was $2.91bn, miles ahead of the $41m a year earlier.



Adjusted EPS came in at $0.78, compared with $0.60 a year earlier. This performance was driven by higher sales of several key drugs, including Comirnaty (+95% organically), Paxlovid (+71%) and Vyndaqel (+21%), despite the negative impact of higher discounts related to the US Medicare reform.



The company highlighted lower sales, administrative (-8%) and R&D (-9%) expenses on a constant basis, reflecting the effects of ongoing cost-saving initiatives.



Pfizer confirmed its revenue guidance for FY 2025 of $61bn and $64bn, but raised its adjusted EPS forecast to a range of $2.90 to $3.10 (from $2.80 to $3.00 previously), despite the inclusion of a one-time dilutive effect of $0.20 related to the agreement with 3SBio.



CEO Albert Bourla said he was confident in the group's ability to continue creating value for patients and shareholders. The company also confirmed that it is on track to generate $7.2bn in net savings by 2027 through its cost reduction programs.



Following this announcement, the stock was up over 3% in pre-market trading in New York.