The US pharmaceutical company said Litfulo met its combined primary endpoints by enabling skin repigmentation after 52 weeks, compared with a placebo.
The first trial involved patients aged 12 and older, while the second study focused solely on adults.
In both cases, the tested doses (50 mg and 100 mg) showed a clearly superior and clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo on the two primary efficacy measures: the Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (VASI) on the face and across the entire body.
A drug already approved for alopecia
Litfulo was authorized in 2023 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat severe forms of alopecia in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older.
Pfizer plans to launch in 2026 a so-called 'pivotal' study to assess Litfulo's effectiveness in moderate forms of the same disease.
The cause of vitiligo, which is characterized by a loss of skin melanocytes, remains unknown, but genetic and autoimmune factors are likely. Standard treatments include topical corticosteroids.
On Wall Street, the stock was down 1.1% on Thursday morning in premarket electronic trading.
Pfizer, Inc. is the world's leading pharmaceutical group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- primary care products (42.9%): medicines used in internal medicine, vaccines, medicines for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, antivirals, mRNA-based products, etc.;
- specialty care products (28%): medicines used in immunology, in hospitals and for the treatment of rare diseases, anti-inflammatory medicines, etc.;
- oncology products (26.9%);
- other (2.2%).
The United States accounts for 59.2% of net sales.
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