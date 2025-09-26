Pfizer has announced that it will present over 45 studies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, October 17-21 in Berlin, including 11 oral presentations and 5 late-breaking sessions.



"The survival benefits observed in certain cancers reinforce our commitment to accelerating innovation," its Chief Medical Officer said.



Highlights include: Phase 3 results showing the potential of PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in cisplatin-ineligible bladder cancer; final data from a study of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in hormone-sensitive prostate cancer with high-risk recurrence; and updated results from a Phase 2 study of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) combined with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) in non-small cell lung cancer.



These results could redefine certain standards of care in oncology, according to the laboratory.