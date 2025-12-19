Phase II Trial Failure for Ipsen in FOP

Ipsen has reported the failure of its pivotal phase II FALKON trial, which evaluated its investigational drug fidrisertib in patients with the ultra-rare bone disease fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 02:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, namely the reduction of abnormal new bone formation volume in adults and children with FOP compared to placebo, resulting in the closure of the study.



However, Ipsen notes that fidrisertib was generally well tolerated, with no safety concerns observed during the trial, and that "the data obtained will contribute to the growing body of research on FOP."



A genetic disease characterized by the formation of bone in soft and connective tissues, FOP shortens life expectancy to a median age of 56 years and has a prevalence of approximately 1.36 per million individuals worldwide.