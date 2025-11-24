Since the start of the new term, the messenger RNA pioneer has been the most heavily shorted stock in the S&P 500.

After hitting record highs, its share price has fallen back to where it stood on the eve of the pandemic. Where have the $20bn of profits earned during Covid gone?

Only a quarter was used to buy back shares at levels incomparably higher than recent prices, causing catastrophic value destruction for shareholders along the way. Most of the rest has been burned in operations and R&D, so far without any notable gains.

Moderna is expected to generate $2bn in revenue in 2025, nine times less than in 2022, while posting a loss of at least $3bn this year. At the current pace, the pandemic windfall will be entirely wiped out by the end of next year.

In response to this situation, the biotech sought to reassure the market about its R&D programs: it is setting a target of six vaccines against seasonal respiratory infections approved by 2028, and notes that it has nine oncology programs ? three of them in phase 3.

Management also pledges to bring its accounts back to break-even in 2028. Two years ago, that return to break-even had been promised for 2026.

Moderna also says it has secured a $1.5bn loan from Ares Management. Pro forma, this takes its enterprise value to $4.5bn, the amount the biotech spent on R&D last year. That speaks volumes about the modest potential investors see in this effort.

Zonebourse has long been skeptical about the company's prospects, notably because the triumvirate at its helm ? Noubar Afeyan, Stéphane Bancel and Stephen Hoge ? have always been compulsive sellers of their shares. See on this topic Moderna Struggles to Convince the Market.