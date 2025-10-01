Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture by Ambulanzzentrum des UKE and Philips, both from Germany.



The transaction mainly concerns the sports medicine sector.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and that the combined market position of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction is limited.



The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.