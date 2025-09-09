Philips announces the expansion of its SG300 and SG60 scanner range with the SGi Pathology Scanner, the first in the world to offer native output in DICOM JPEG XL format.



This format reduces file sizes by approximately 50% while maintaining image quality, enabling laboratories to better manage increasing data volumes.



According to Imogen Fitt, an analyst at Signify Research, the adoption of DICOM standardizes imaging workflows, reduces infrastructure costs, and facilitates integration with artificial intelligence tools.



Martijn Hartjes, Head of Clinical Informatics at Philips, emphasizes that the goal is to offer "flexible, interoperable, and scalable" solutions to improve care.



The new standard also facilitates collaboration between pathology and other imaging modalities, promoting centralized archiving and integrated diagnostics.