Philips announces the official opening of its new global headquarters in Amsterdam, inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. This sustainable building symbolizes a new step in the group's strategy to strengthen its role as a global leader in healthcare technologies.



CEO Roy Jakobs emphasized that this headquarters embodies Philips' culture of innovation, collaboration, and transparency, focused on patient safety and real impact on healthcare systems. The company will use the headquarters to drive the development of solutions covering medical imaging, image-guided therapy, and connected health.



Philips emphasizes co-innovation with hospitals, universities, and research institutes to make healthcare more sustainable, efficient, and accessible on a global scale.