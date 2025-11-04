Philips shares started trading up 1% in Amsterdam today, before rising further, after the medical technology group published its Q3 results, accompanied by management's confidence in its annual forecasts.



While it confirmed its forecast of 1%-3% LFL sales growth in 2025, it now believes that it is heading towards the upper end of its adjusted EBITA margin target range of 11.3%-11.8%.



In Q3 Philips posted better-than-expected adjusted EPS of €0.36 and an adjusted EBITA margin that improved by 50bp to 12.3%, notably thanks to favorable mix effects and productivity measures.



At €4.3bn, revenue declined by 2% in nominal terms, although was up 3% on a comparable basis, with growth driven by all segments, especially personal health (+11%).



Again on a comparable basis, the Dutch group reported an 8% increase in orders over the past quarter, supported by continued strong performance in North America.