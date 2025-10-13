At a time when US debt is skyrocketing, China is asserting itself as a technological powerhouse and the BRICS countries are strengthening their influence, the global balance is shifting. For Maria Vassalou, Director of the Pictet Research Institute, the future of US leadership depends more than ever on its ability to stay ahead in the race for innovation.

"If the United States loses its technological lead, everything will collapse," Maria Vassalou, director of the Pictet Research Institute, announced on Monday, October 6. According to the former researcher and professor of finance at Columbia University, US power is now lying on an increasingly precarious balance.

"Led by Donald Trump, the United States is fighting to maintain its technological lead, but at the same time, it has to manage a huge debt that could create uncertainty amongst investors," the expert points out.

Washington must finance its reindustrialization

The US public deficit is approaching 7% and the projections are not reassuring. "Trump understands this, which is why he regularly attacks the Fed to get it to cut interest rates," she notes.

In this context, Washington's ability to finance its reindustrialization remains limited, especially since mandatory spending already absorbs a large share of the budget. As a result, "the capital will have to come from the private sector," Maria Vassalou says.

She points out that historically, the global economy has relied on "American exceptionalism": foreign surpluses recycled into dollars and US bonds, and higher returns on US stocks, thanks to innovation. However, now this model is faltering.

"The United States' technological leadership is now being challenged by China. And for Washington, the stakes are vital: without technological superiority, the entire edifice of American power threatens to collapse."

BRICS: an underestimated coalition

This is also without taking into account the rise of the BRICS+ coalition, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia. Despite their differences, these countries have common interests and considerable assets: energy resources, control of critical raw materials, strategic trade routes (such as the Straits of Hormuz and Malacca) and dynamic demographics.

The BRICS+ countries are also asserting themselves militarily, with larger forces and ground troops than the G7/EU coalition, as well as a growing network of military bases abroad.

However, their Achilles' heel remains financial: "the lack of a credible currency and the inability to create 'safe-haven assets' comparable to US Treasury bonds," the economist points out. These are all obstacles to their global monetary influence and the stability of their financial system.

Europe: aging population and technological backwardness

In this fragmented world, Europe seems to be lagging behind. Its strategic position is weakening as American attention shifts more towards China and Russia.

However, it is above all the internal fragilities of the Old Continent that worry Maria Vassalou: low productivity ("almost zero in France, negative in Italy"), accelerated aging, and lagging investment in infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Yet the potential is there, the expert assures, highlighting the potential gains from automation and emphasizing the "educated workforce and industrial expertise" of European countries. However, this is conditional on rapid investment in technology, modernization of infrastructure, and resolution of energy issues.

According to Vassalou, the aging population and the rise of automation should favor certain areas: "Smart housing, health, well-being, and longevity are among the potential winners, while the automotive and clothing sectors are likely to be more disadvantaged in the long term," she concludes.