Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs has reported a positive net income of EUR40.6 million for its 2025 fiscal year, up from EUR28.7 million previously, while adjusted EBITDA rose from EUR174 million to EUR181 million, "confirming the structural improvement in profitability."

The tourism group posted a 1.7% increase in economic revenue to EUR1.95 billion, with brand revenue up 3.8%. This growth was driven by a 3.3% rise in accommodation revenue and a 5.3% increase in other tourism activities.

"In 2025, all our brands continued their move upmarket, supported by targeted investments in premiumization, product innovation, and the ongoing enhancement of the customer experience," explained Franck Gervais, CEO of Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs.

"Our commercial momentum has relied on a strong digital strategy and cost discipline that is now fully embedded in our management practices," Gervais added.

With a significantly higher portfolio of tourist bookings already secured for the first half of 2025-26 compared to the previous year, the group has confirmed its forecast for adjusted EBITDA at EUR185 million for the 2026 fiscal year.